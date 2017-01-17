Brave Hyderabad cop rescues 20 people from fire-hit building

Constable Bheem Rao, attached to Humayun Nagar Police Station, was on duty in a lane near the building when he was alerted by locals who saw smoke and flames coming out of a flat on the first floor of the five-storey structure. (PTI)

Thanks to the brave act of a Police Constable, around 20 people were saved today after a fire broke out in a residential building in Masab Tank area here.

Constable Bheem Rao, attached to Humayun Nagar Police Station, was on duty in a lane near the building when he was alerted by locals who saw smoke and flames coming out of a flat on the first floor of the five-storey structure.

“He rushed into the building and helped around 20 people, including women, children and elderly persons, safely come down to the ground floor,” Humayun Nagar SHO S Ravinder told PTI.

No one was injured in the apartment fire though some household articles were gutted, he said.

The SHO said the fire was reported at around 11.30 am and extinguished in about 30 minutes.

Citing preliminary investigation, the police officer said electrical short-circuit caused the blaze.

Telangana Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao praised the brave act of the Constable and tweeted “Great Job Bheem Rao Garu.@TelanganaDGP should recognise his brave act.”

Some of the rescued residents appreciated Bheem Rao’s efforts and said “He helped in a big way and saved many lives.”

“We are thankful to him. Apart from getting the people down on the ground floor, Bheem Rao also brought out LPG cylinders from the building to prevent an explosion,” an elderly man said.