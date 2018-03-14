Brace for early summers, mercury soars to 37.5 degree celsius in Delhi

Delhi records a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees on Tuesday

Summers have arrived in Delhi-NCR a bit too early this year. Day temperatures are already soaring in mid-30s for the last six consecutive days, which is 3-5 degrees above normal. According to the Meteorological Department website, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was the warmest in the season and nearly seven degrees above normal.

The minimum temperature in the national capital on Tuesday was recorded at 17 degrees Celsius, which is two degrees above the normal. An IMD official said that the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover at 35 and 18 degrees respectively, on Wednesday as well.

Notably, on Monday, the national capital recorded day maximum at 34.4°C at Safdarjung Observatory and 34.6°C at Palam Observatory, as per SkyMet Weather. The report predicts that the maximum temperatures would see further increase as we progress towards the second half of the season.

As per the report, Churu in Rajasthan was recorded to be the hottest place in the country on Tuesday with the mercury soaring up to 38.5 degrees Celsius. Hisar district in Haryana followed closely behind with a maximum temperature of 37.5 degree Celsius on the day. The maximum temperatures are already hovering nearly five degrees above the normal in the states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Tirunelveli and Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu are receiving heavy rain since last night. The schools and colleges in the area have declared a holiday today in view of the heavy rainfall, as per reports.