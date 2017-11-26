Boy praised by PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat elated; village joyous

Promoting the virtues of cleanliness, this little lad has done inspiring work. This proves that cleanliness suffers from no barriers of age; there are no boundaries, PM Modi said. (Indian Express)

Tushar Urade, the eight-year -old hearing and speech impaired boy, who was praised today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat for promoting cleanliness, is elated.

Tushar, who studies in Class IV in a school for deaf and mute, got to know about his mention in the prime minister’s radio programme from his father Santosh Urade.

A steady stream of mediapersons also made a beeline for his home. The Kumari village, where he resides, wore a festive look.

Sarpanch Mansala Bai distributed sweets as 14 other boys who work with Tushar to promote cleanliness, danced to the tunes of drums.

“I want to be a Superintendent of Police (SP),” Tushar told PTI.

During his radio speech, Modi said, “You will be amazed to learn that Tushar, an eight-year-old differently-abled, divyang boy from Madhya Pradesh has taken a firm resolve to make his village open defecation-free.”

“It was a young boy up against an enormous task at hand but his grit and determination were exponentially greater and mightier,” Modi said.

“The eight-year-old is speech impaired, but he used a whistle as a tool. He would wake up at five in the morning, visit households one by one, awaken them and used gesticulations to wean them away from open defecation,” the prime minister added.

Covering 30 to 40 homes everyday, spreading the message of cleanliness, this boy transformed the village into open defecation-free, Modi said.

Promoting the virtues of cleanliness, this little lad has done inspiring work. This proves that cleanliness suffers from no barriers of age; there are no boundaries, Modi said.