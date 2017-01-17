Both Navjot Singh Sidhu, Amarinder Singh betrayed their mother parties: Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal

Both leaders have constantly targetted the Parkash Singh Badal Government. (ANI)

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal has today hit out at Congress leaders Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu who have constantly targeted him ahead of Assembly Polls in the state on February 4. Both leaders have constantly repeated that the state must be get rid of SAD-BJP combine to get the state rid of drugs menace.

Speaking to media persons earlier in the day the Punjab chief minister accused Navjot Singh Sidhu of betrawing their mother parties. While Sidhu ws earlier part of BJP, Amarinder Singh was earlier part of SAD.

Earlier in the day, Captain Amarinder Singh announced that Punjab Assembly election this year will be his last election and he also vowed to defeat chief minister Parkash Singh Badal in his home seat. However, Amarinder is also facing the prospect of another fight with General Joginder Jaswant Singh who curtly responded by saying, “He is like a ‘gumshuda’ (missing) leader and his political career is going to end.” He also challenged the Captain by saying, “We will defeat him from Patiala and Lambi constituencies.” You may also like to watch this video

His comments were responded to by General JJ Singh who said, “He has no authority to judge me. I have been decorated in every rank. A Captain is a Captain and a General is a General.” Calling General JJ Singh a junior, Amarinder also alleged tha he was a lacklustre and an average general. Over Sutlej Yamuna Link Canal issue, Captain said, “Not a single drop of water from my Punjab will be given”.