Born to Pakistani woman in jail here, 10-year-old Hina gets Indian passport, but eyes uncertain future

Hina who was born 10 years back in an Indian jail, is an Indian national. As per the International law, a citizen holds the nationality of the place he/she is born in (ANI)

Hina will soon be heading towards Pakistan after spending 10 initial years of her life in an Indian jail. According to a Times of India report, Hina’s mother and aunt, Fatima and Mumtaz, were arrested in May 2006, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance (NDPS) Act after they were found to be involved in the smuggling of narcotics into India.

Hina who was born 10 years back in an Indian jail, is an Indian national as per the International law which says that a citizen holds the nationality of the place he/she is born in. For her to get the citizenship of Pakistan, many formalities have to be followed, a few of them include, flying to Pakistan on an Indian passport and then try and obtain a visa from the Pakistan High Commission.

Paid fine of Rs 4 Lakh for 2 Pakistani sisters, who were lodged in Amritsar jail even after completing 10-yr sentence: Navjot Kaur, SWEG NGO pic.twitter.com/pSOpb38O5W — ANI (@ANI_news) April 6, 2017

Apart from lodging two Pakistani sisters in a jail in Amritsar, a total fine of Rs 4 lakh was also imposed on them. While talking to ANI, SWEG NGO, Navjot Kaur said they have deposited the fine despite spending ten years in the jail. Hina and Fatima are happy that they are free and can fly back to their own land. Apart from sharing their happiness with the people and officials involved in their case, they have also implored Pakistan government to help in freeing Pakistanis lodged in Indian jails. In a message to Pakistan, Navjot Kaur said that they have kept their people with love and that they (Pakistan) should also take care of Indians in Pakistan.

Did this to send message to Pakistan that we have kept their people with love& that they (Pak) should also take care of our ppl: Navjot Kaur pic.twitter.com/WtYS5tFxnp — ANI (@ANI_news) April 6, 2017

However, there are many Indians who are lodged in Pakistan’s jail too, few of them have languished there for decades and died there while some others are waiting for their acquittal. Some have met a violent end there too. Many of the Indians convicted in the Pakistan jail are fishermen, who unknowingly cross the border of India-Pakistan. Straying into the neighbours country without any legal document is considered as a crime and the victims are often accused of indulging in terror.