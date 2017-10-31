Border trade between India, China through Lipulekh concludes

The volume of imports from China through the pass has been higher than exports as has been the case for the last several years, Dharchula SDM RK Pandey who is also the officer in-charge of the trade said.

The trade between India and China through the Lipulekh pass here came to a close today and the remaining traders would return from Taklakot mart on the Chinese side of the border by 12 pm. The volume of imports from China through the pass has been higher than exports as has been the case for the last several years, Dharchula SDM RK Pandey who is also the officer in-charge of the trade said. However, it will take a week’s time to compile the exact figure, he said. The Indian traders imported raw Tibetan wool, woollen outfits, shoes, jackets, and other woollen goods in lieu of sugar candy, gur and steel utensils, he said. The Indo-China border trade through Lipulekh pass which resumed in 1992, takes place between tribal traders from the border region of Uttarakhand and Tibetan traders in Taklakot region of western Tibetan district of China. The trade term which earlier lasted from June to September was extended by the administration up to October 31, to give more time to Indian traders to sell their goods.

A total of 165 traders, including 87 assistants, were given trade passes through Lipulekh this year. Out of these 88 traders and their assistants have already returned from Taklakot, the Chinese mart in Tibet for the trade Pandey said. The rest of them will have to return by 12 pm tonight, he said.

According to the SDM, the returning traders would have to face slippery snow from Lipulekh to Nabhidhang as recent snowfall in Lipulekh had made the trek slippery. Apprehending such a situation, the traders already carried heavier goods imported from Tibet, to Gunji, the Indian mart of the trade, the SDM said.