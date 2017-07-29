Border Security Force, National Skill Development Corporation join hands to provide skill training for employment

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed on 31 July 2017 between BSF, NSDF and NSDC to ensure the successful roll out of NSQF based skill training at multi-skill development centres run by BSF. (Representative Image Source: PTI)

Border Security Force (BSF), National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and National Skill Development Fund (NSDF) are joining hands to provide special skill training to the serving, retiring, family members of BSF personnel serving or retired, martyrs’ families and local population at the area of deployment. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed on 31 July 2017 between BSF, NSDF and NSDC to ensure the successful roll out of NSQF based skill training at multi-skill development centres run by BSF. This will help in meeting the aspirations of the stakeholders for training and employment.

The National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) based skill training BSF will be unique as the NSQF is a competency-based framework that organizes all qualifications according to a series of levels of knowledge, skills and aptitude. Under NSQF, these levels, graded from one to ten, are defined in terms of learning outcomes which the learner must possess regardless of whether they are obtained through formal, non-formal or informal learning. NSQF in India was notified on 27th December 2013 superseding all other frameworks, including the NVEQF ( National Vocational Educational Qualification Framework) released by the Ministry of HRD.

The MoU signed for the duration of five years, is expected to help retired personnel resettle themselves. It will also help the family members of martyrs and personnel as well as local population of the area in focus. Schools adopted by the BSF at the area of deployment for civic action programme will be facilitated by NSDC to make them accommodative for carrying out the training activities. As a part of the project, BSF will set up multi-skill development centers in three training centers, 14 frontiers, 46 sectors & 186 Battalions (BNs) on the Indo-Pak and Indo-Bangladesh borders. BSF in consultation with SSC and NSDC will set up exclusive centers for people with disabilities.