Border Roads Organisation opens another bridge to boost connectivity to China border

The chief engineer of Project Himank, Brigadier D M Purvimath, inaugurated the 30-metre heavy bridge over the Linche river on Leh-Loma road. (PTI)

Working towards improving road connectivity to areas close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Ladakh region, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) today opened a newly-constructed bridge to the people of the cold desert region in Jammu and Kashmir. “Continuing its development work in the strategic Ladakh region, Project Himank of the BRO today dedicated another bridge to the people of the cold desert, the third such bridge in a month, for efficient connectivity to China border,” a spokesman of the BRO said. The chief engineer of Project Himank, Brigadier D M Purvimath, inaugurated the 30-metre heavy bridge over the Linche river on Leh-Loma road. Appreciating the engineers and workers of the organisation, Brig Purvimath said Project Himank would accomplish development of Leh by providing modern bridges and roads to enhance connectivity. He emphasised the need to expedite completion of all bridges falling on all the strategically-important road communications on Indo-China axis.

Brig Purvimath said this bridge on the Leh-Loma road would enhance travel of locals as well as the Army in this strategic region. “Such connectivity shall enhance travel and communication for strategic transport and tourism development.” He said that all bailey bridges were being replaced by modern heavy permanent bridges in the sector of Project Himank.

The Leh-Loma road is the main connectivity to various link roads along the Line of Actual Control and is being developed to National Highway Double Lane (NHDL) specification owing to its strategic and operational importance as it is the closest route to China border, the spokesman said.