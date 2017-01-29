Book Review: S Giridhar & VJ Raghunath’s ‘From Mumbai to Durban: India’s Greatest Tests’

It starts with the infamous India vs West Indies Test match in 1949, which India should have rightfully won, but for the umpires, who failed to hold nerve, calling it stumps with two minutes still remaining on the clock.

IF YOU study sports for a living as I do, you would know that one starts identifying with the icons who have shaped the Indian fan’s imagination for decades. So when you get to know some of these icons in flesh and blood, you start to share in their emotions. You celebrate with them when the going is good and feel hard done by when things go wrong. Having worked with Sachin Tendulkar on his autobiography, I have experienced these emotions first-hand. Now, S Giridhar and VJ Raghunath have helped reignite those emotions and memories with From Mumbai to Durban: India’s Greatest Tests, a sports aficionado’s delight.

Sure, you can quibble about some of their choices. You can also quibble about their listing of matches or those that they have missed out. But what you can’t quibble about is their passion. Dedicated and committed fans, they know and love their cricket. Well-researched and nuanced, From Mumbai to Durban is a serious contribution to the growing corpus of India’s cricket literature.

It starts with the infamous India vs West Indies Test match in 1949, which India should have rightfully won, but for the umpires, who failed to hold nerve, calling it stumps with two minutes still remaining on the clock. Chasing 361 for victory, India was at 355-8 and just a hit away from their maiden Test win. That they had to wait three more years for that win is testimony to how important that match was and how traumatic it must have been for players and fans alike.

The book also touches upon some of the highs of India’s cricket history. Sprinkled with interviews and anecdotal reminiscences, it gives the reader an insight into the thinking of people who shaped some of these highs, adding much to the narrative in the process. Chandu Borde speaking on Jasu Patel, for instance, makes the recollection of the 1959 Test match against Australia that much more fascinating to read.

While talking about the twin victories in 1971, Giridhar and Raghunath have done two very significant things: first, according Dilip Sardesai his rightful place in India’s cricketing pantheon for his 642 runs scored in the Caribbean against Gary Sobers and company; and second, reminding readers that Srinivas Venkataraghavan, who is not often mentioned, was the highest wicket-taker in the 1971 England tour with 22 wickets. Detailed, yet to the point, these chapters help one understand Ajit Wadekar’s philosophy as captain, how he managed to rally youngsters and seniors alike, and how players like Eknath Solkar and Abid Ali were key actors in the story of Indian cricket’s resurgence.

On a lighter note, the ‘Sardesaisms’ that Giridhar and Raghunath mention help spice up the book. “When he scored well he would come back and tell everyone in the dressing room that there was nothing in the bowling, nothing in the pitch and everyone could go and have a good knock. But if he were to get out early he would talk of demons in the pitch and one would get the impression that Lindwall, Larwood, Hall and Trueman had combined to bowl at their fiery best. The dressing room was soon able to take both these ‘Sardesaisms’ in the right spirit.”

Coming to the best era in the history of Indian Test cricket, which, I would say, was from 1998-2010, the authors have done justice to the good and the not-so-good as well. That Tendulkar’s 136 against Pakistan in a lost cause finds mention is most satisfying. It was, in every sense, a great Test match even if India failed to cross the line. That someone can bat under such pressure is testimony to Tendulkar’s commitment to the cause and what Test cricket meant to him.

It also helps draw out the range of emotions that Test cricket conjures, from the ecstasy of 1998 to the depths of despair in 1999 at the very same ground: the Chepauk in Chennai. While Tendulkar managed to win one of his most important personal battles against Shane Warne in 1998 and win his country the Test match in the process, he failed to do so in 1999. The fact that he wasn’t able to celebrate his century in that match draws attention to the cliché that in sports, the “winner takes all”. And that’s another reason why we should celebrate the inclusion of the 1999 defeat in the list of India’s greatest Tests in this book.

While reading the chapter, I was intrigued when Venkatesh Prasad said he was fighting his own challenges while trying his best to win India the match. “At that time I was at my peak… In the second innings Azhar did not bowl me. For three to four hours it was Srinath and Kumble mostly with Joshi and Tendulkar but not me. Fielding at fine leg I could not bear it and I wanted a break. I went back to the pavilion and put my face in my hands. I think my eyes were wet with tears of frustration… I went back to the ground and Azhar gave me the ball just to give Srinath a change of bowling ends! But now I had the ball in my hand… I mixed conventional and reverse swing on a perfect length, bowling to complete focus. Afridi thought he would attack me… I uprooted his offstump with one that moved from leg to off. My only feeling at that time was to thank god… In no time, I wiped out the rest of the batsmen.”

Interestingly, two of my favourite Test matches are the book’s high point: India’s victory against England at Chepauk in the aftermath of the 26/11 attacks in 2008, and the victory at Perth in the immediate aftermath of ‘Monkeygate’. The former is described thus by Tendulkar: “It was the most successful run chase ever on Indian soil and I had scored an unbeaten hundred for the team. I felt gratified, more because of the extra significance associated with the game. While the triumph could never compensate for the suffering of 26/11, it could at least make my countrymen happy because India had won. As we were walking back to the change rooms, I was asked who I planned to dedicate the hundred to. I had not thought about it and was still very much in the moment. It just occurred to me that this innings was for all those who had suffered and on behalf of the team I dedicated the victory to the victims of 26/11.” The Perth win, on the other hand, was extra-special because “there were no grand individual performances, just solid efforts from every batsman and bowler, safe wicket-keeping, good catching and complete commitment on the ground.” More than that, it had come at the back of the tumultuous Monkeygate affair, which had threatened to divide world cricket.

At the end of From Mumbai to Durban, a cricket romantic is bound to crave for more. And in the manner that Virat Kohli is currently leading the team, a sequel is bound to happen soon. After all, one won’t need nine decades to cull out the famous wins. You just need a decade and you might well be spoilt for choice. Giridhar and Raghunath might have already started research for the sequel.

The writer, Boria Majumdar is a sports journalist, academician & author