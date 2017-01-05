Bonhomie between Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar in Patna: ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’?

Once admirers of each other, the rift between PM Modi and CM Kumar started before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. (IE Image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday heaped praise on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over liquor ban in the state. Terming it as a ‘nasha-mukti abhiyan’, PM Modi said Kumar’s decision to enforce law to ban liquor can save ‘coming generations and act as inspiration to other states.’ PM Modi also lauded Kumar over arrangements for the ongoing Prakash Parv to celebrate the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, for which lakhs of devotees from across the world have arrived in the Bihar capital. “Thank CM Nitish Kumar, Bihar Government and people of state for organising this special event. I was told Nitish ji personally managed it,” PM Modi said.

Once admirers of each other, the rift between PM Modi and CM Kumar started before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Apparently miffed over the rise of Modi, then CM of Gujarat, and his links with the saffron brigade, Kumar vehemently opposed BJP’s decision to pick him as its Prime Ministerial candidate. The relationship between the two hit its nadir during the 2015 Bihar assembly elections. Launching an all-out offensive against Kumar, PM Modi had even accused Nitish of practising “political untouchability”.

Watch this video

But ever-changing political landscape of the country has once again brought them together! Following demonetisation when a united opposition was training its gun at PM Modi, it was Nitish who offered the olive branch by backing the move.

With the country witnessing unprecedented political developments, all we can say, ‘The Times They Are A-Changin’.