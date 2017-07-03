Boneless man: Meet superhuman Jaspreet Singh Kalra aka Rubber Man of India (Fecabook)

Jaspreet Singh Kalra aka Rubber Man of India is a 15-year old boy who hails from Ludhiana. He is the most flexible man in India. The poster boy of his school, he has his name registered in the Limca book of records as the ‘boneless man’. To add to his achievements Jaspreet hold the title of ‘World’s Youngest Flexible Boy’ in Unique world records and ‘Rubber man of the world’ in Miracles world records. Young Jaspreet has an interest in studies, sports and likes to hang around with his friends. His school mate and friend Kunal Sahi talking about Jaspreet’s ability says,” i think he is superhuman.” Japsreet first appeared on a TV show Oh My God which telecasts on History TV18. On the show Japreet shares the first time he recognised his talent. He said, “my yoga teacher selected me for a yoga competition. After that i started participating in more tournaments and then even started winning prizes. Within a few months he could do a complete 360 degree rotation with his hands. Gradually with more practise he achieved more complicated techniques like shoulder dislocation technique. The Rubber Man can also rotate his neck 180 degrees and can touch his shoulders with his feet.

Feeling proud of himself, Jaspreet said,”there was a time when young I use to get inspired by others. Now it feels good that I have become an inspiration for all.” When the whole world is sleeping Jaspreet wakes up just as the Sun rises to practice yoga for two hours. With his sheer dedication and hard work, he has achieved this superhuman ability.

Even his yoga teacher Sandeep Kaur is shocked by the flexibility the Jaspreet possesses.She said,”when we teach kids bending postures, few kids can do that only to a certain extent but Jaspreet was different.” Even doctors are surprised to see him doing such movements with his body. They say this kind of mobility and movement is very unusual and unique.

Dr, Gurneet Singh, Radiologist, said,”I had x-rayed him multiple times at normal position and also in hyperextended position. We could not find any radiological abnormality. I have never seen anyone with such kind of flexibility in my years of medical practice.”

You may also like to watch:



Jaspreet dreams of taking India to glory by showcasing his talent to the world. He said,”I want to represent head rotation in such a way that it becomes a record, so currently I am practising to achieve this in order to set a record in the Guinness Book of Worl Records. It feels really good representing India. People know me as an Indian. I’m the Rubber Man of India.”