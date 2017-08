The High Court was hearing a petition challenging the amendment to Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, allowing bullock cart races in Maharashtra. (Representative Image)

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday prohibited the state government from permitting bullock cart races in Maharashtra until rules are framed for these races. The High Court was hearing a petition challenging the amendment to Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, allowing bullock cart races in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra legislature had passed an amendment in this regard in the previous budget session.