Bomb threat in Khan Market; Delhi police rush to spot

Early morning on Friday Delhi police received a bomb threat in Khan Market area following which they reached the spot with a dog squad and and a bomb disposal squad. The police rushed to the area early morning after an anonymous caller informed about a bomb in the area. After a careful search in the area, the police have found nothing suspicious in Khan Market. The police has not issued any statement regarding the incident and the unknown caller has not been traced yet.

Earlier, bomb squads and canine teams were rushed in to check a suspected object that was recovered at the cargo hold area of the Delhi airport, later declared safe. CISF Director General O P Singh said the “suspect item has been declared safe and there is nothing to worry about.” Officials involved in airport security said that an emergency call was received by the control room around 7:05 am that a suspect item has been seen in the cargo area. The bomb disposal and canine teams found that the suspect item was nothing but some spare parts of Maruti company.The cargo, which was declared safe around 9:00 am, was to be loaded in a Delhi-Goa Vistara flight.

