Bomb threat at Coimbatore airport being investigated. (YouTube grab)

A letter threatening to trigger a bomb explosion at the airport premises here has sent authorities into a tizzy and security has been tightened.

Police said a letter was received at the International Airport here threatening that a bomb would be planted to cause explosion if the teaching community’s demands like pay parity with central government staff and teachers were not met by the Centre and state governments.

