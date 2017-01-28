Bomb found in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj; Police cordon off area

The police have cordoned off the area and requested National Security Guard to send a team for further inspection.

(Reuters)

Delhi Police on Saturday recovered an old Mortar Shell from city’s Vasant Kunj area. The police have cordoned off the area and requested National Security Guard to send a team for further inspection. The bomb was found abandoned near village of Kishan Garh. The entire area has been cordoned cordoned off and evacuated as a precautionary measure as per procedure. Meanwhile, as an interim measure, the shell which seems old and corroded has been secured by a “bomb blanket” sourced from the District Bomb Disposal Squad, ANI reported.

