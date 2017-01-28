Bollywood Vs dirty Fringe escalates over Padmavati shoot: 10 updates

Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and his hair pulled by protestors of the Rajput group, Karni Sena, at the set of his upcoming movie ‘Padmavati’, in Jaipur.

As the controversy over the assault on renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali continues, the entire Bollywood has come in support of the filmmaker. While on the other hand, a day after the attack, Karni Sena has demanded for an apology from the makers of ‘Padmavati’, to the Rajput community. On Friday, Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped and his hair pulled by protestors of the Rajput group, Karni Sena, at the set of his upcoming movie ‘Padmavati’, in Jaipur. The miscreants, who even vandalised the set of the movie, were protesting against the plot of the historical drama featuring Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranvir Singh. Reportedly the movie based on the life of Queen Padmini, showed her in a wrong light and uproar erupted over an alleged love making scenes between Queen Padmini and Alauddin Khilji.

Here are the 10 updates of the Padmavati row:

1) Sanjay Jha targets Modi-government: The attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali is not surprising; right-wing fundamentalist goons are on a rampage. And their great leader Modi is quiet, tweeted Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha.

2) Mukesh Bhatt demands action: We are sitting target to every organisation for publicity. There should be immediate action against protesters, said Mukesh Bhatt.

3) IFTDA writes to HM: Indian Films & Television Directors Association, in letter to Home Minister Rajnath Singh, union broadcasting minister Venkaiah Naidu & Rajasthan Chief Minister condemn attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

4) FTPGI seek center’s help: Day after the attack on Bhansali, Film & Television Producers Guild of India write to Centre, seek assurance on protection measures for fraternity people.

5) Anupam Kher condemns attack: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher tweeted, “I condemn attack by goons on Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It is unfortunate & shameful. But to give it a communal angel by some is equally shameful.”

6) Kabir Khan criticises assault: “1st they stop release of films..now they r trying to stop films from being made. Attack on #SanjayLeelaBhansali is SHAMEFUL #IstandbySLB,” tweeted filmmaker Kabir Khan.

7) Shyam Bengal condemns attack: People who make films are very vulnerable to different kinds of attacks, Govt should take this very seriously. Any kind of violence is terrible. People have different views about events in history; to take law in hand is not done: Shyam Benegal.

8) Rajasthan HM asserts probe: Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Singh Kataria condemned attack on Bhansali, assured probe. He said, “Any action on personal level is not right. Probe will be initiated in the matter”

9) Lokendra Singh Kalvi defends attack: Under our nose, on land of Rajputs they tampered with the history of our ancestors, said Lokendra Singh Kalvi, founder of Rajput Karni Sena on his organisations’s attack on Padmavati’s set.

10) Vikram Bhatt calls attack ‘political’: It has to be political. I don’t know what is the solution to this. Entire film fraternity is with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Vikram Bhatt