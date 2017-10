Irani said, “For too long Congress conveniently kept quiet, it’s time they answer what’s the involvement of Congress leaders then and now in Bofors saga.” (ANI)

Taking the war of words with Congress VP Rahul Gandhi a bit further, Union minister Smriti Irani today targetted the Congress party in the Bofors scam. Irani said, “For too long Congress conveniently kept quiet, it’s time they answer what’s the involvement of Congress leaders then and now in Bofors saga.” Quoting Michael Hershman, Irani said, “he indicated that there are some Congress leaders who then took money in the scam and don’t want to be identified.

(Details awaited)