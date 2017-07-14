Bofors scam: Parliamentary panel wants CBI to reopen case, file plea before SC

Bofors scam: Members of a Parliamentary committee have asked CBI to move to the Supreme Court and seek the central government’s permission to reopen the probe into the alleged payment of kickbacks in infamous Bofors Howitzer gun deal. (Reuters image)

Bofors scam: Members of a Parliamentary committee have asked CBI to move to the Supreme Court and seek the central government’s permission to reopen the probe into the alleged payment of kickbacks in infamous Bofors Howitzer gun deal. In 2005, Delhi High Court had quashed proceedings in the case. Members of the sub-committee on defence attached to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has also asked CBI Director Alok Verma why the agency did not approach the top court after 2005, as per PTI report. BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab, who headed the panel, and BJP lawmaker Nishikant Dubey said that CBI should file a fresh plea before the apex court. They claimed that the case was a clear example of systemic failure and reflection of criminality. Dubey further alleged that CBI wanted to move to the SC but was denied by the then UPA government. The Defence Ministry has also submitted a note to the panel in which it has pointed fingers at Manmohan Singh government.

The Bofors scandal had rocked the political strata of the country and led to the fall of the Rajiv Gandhi government in 1989. Now, the six-member PAC subcommittee on defence is looking into non-compliance of certain aspects of the CAG report of 1986 on the deal.

Notably, the CAG report on Bofors has been lying before the PAC for years now and it is the oldest pending report, the PTI report said. The main objective of the PAC is to examine the audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India after it has been laid in Parliament.