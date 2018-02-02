  3. Bofors case: CBI files plea in Supreme Court against Delhi HC order quashing charges against accused

The CBI today filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging a 2005 order of the Delhi High Court quashing all charges against the accused persons in the politically-sensitive Rs 64 crore Bofors pay-off case.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: February 2, 2018 4:14 PM
bofors scam, congress, cbi, hinduja brothers, rajeev gandhi, sonia gandhi, rahul gandhi, bjp, howitzer guns, swiss bank, The filing of the appeal assumes significance as recently Attorney General K K Venugopal had advised against going for the petition after 12 years of delay. (PTI)

The CBI today filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging a 2005 order of the Delhi High Court quashing all charges against the accused persons in the politically-sensitive Rs 64 crore Bofors pay-off case. The agency filed the appeal against the May 31, 2005 decision of the high court by which all the accused persons including Europe-based industrialists Hinduja brothers were discharged from the case. The filing of the appeal assumes significance as recently Attorney General K K Venugopal had advised against going for the petition after 12 years of delay.

However, sources said that the law officers after consultation were in favour of the appeal as the CBI placed some important documents and evidence to challenge the high court order.

