Boeing gets 3-year Navy deal for maintenance of P-8I fleet

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing has received a three-year contract for continuing its support for maintenance of the Indian Navy’s fleet of P-8I maritime patrol aircraft, the company said today. In addition to field and logistics service representatives, the contract, which was received early this month, includes engineering support and planning. The scope will also include robust material support, including a 737-based component services programme, which will be executed in conjunction with Boeing Commercial Aviation Services’ Fleet Services division. “With this contract, the Indian Navy can be assured of achieving exceptional operational capability and readiness of the P-8I fleet,” said Pratyush Kumar, president of Boeing India and vice president of Boeing International. The contract continues the service Boeing provides under the programme’s current initial production contract, scheduled to expire in October.

The Indian Navy operates eight P-8I long-range maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft at INS Rajali located near Arakkonam in Tamil Nadu.

Boeing is also contracted to deliver four additional P-8I aircraft to the Indian Navy. Deliveries will begin in 2020. Apart from P-8Is, Boeing has also supplied C-17 Globemaster III transport planes to the Indian Air Force and will soon deliver 22 AH-64 Apache (advance attack helicopter) and 15 CH-47 Chinook (heavy lift helicopter) to the Air Force.