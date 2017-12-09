Body of suspected cow smuggler Talim Khan handed over to family: Police

The body of 22-year-old Talim Khan, a suspected cow smuggler who was killed in a police encounter in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, was today handed over to his family members after postmortem, a top police official said. (Image: IE)

The body of 22-year-old Talim Khan, a suspected cow smuggler who was killed in a police encounter in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, was today handed over to his family members after postmortem, a top police official said. The body handed over to the family members, from Nuh district in Haryana, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Alwar Jai Singh Nathawat said, adding that the case was being investigated by the CID-CB. Khan was killed in the Janta Colony area in Alwar on Wednesday night when he was allegedly transporting stray cows. A group of five-seven people were seen transporting cows in a “stolen” mini truck. When police tried to stop them, they opened fire at policemen.

“Two policemen on patrol duty saw 5-7 people loading stray cows in the mini truck. They tried to stop them but the accused drove away. “The policemen informed the control room following which separate teams tried to intercept the vehicle at SMD circle, Kali Mori over-bridge and college circle but the accused opened fire and fled toward the Maujpur House road,” Superintendent of Police of Alwar Rahul Prakash said. Talim was killed in retaliatory fire. The others fled the spot, Prakash added. Five cows, with their legs tied up, were found in the mini truck. One of them was found dead, he said.

A country-made pistol, a mobile phone, a diary and live cartridges were found in the vehicle.Police suspect the cows were made to drink acid to prevent them from making a noise. In April, a dairy farmer, Pehlu Khan, had allegedly died after being thrashed by a mob of cow vigilantes in Alwar. In November, cow vigilantes allegedly shot dead 35-year- old Ummar Khan, and critically injured his fellow passenger transporting cows in the district’s Govindgarh area.