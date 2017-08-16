Bodies of two more cloudburst victims recovered in Uttarakhand

Two more bodies were recovered from Dharchula area of Pithoragarh district today, taking the death toll in the recent cloudbursts there to eight while relief and rescue operations continued in search of the missing.

(Representative Image: IE)

Two more bodies were recovered from Dharchula area of Pithoragarh district today, taking the death toll in the recent cloudbursts there to eight while relief and rescue operations continued in search of the missing. A total of seven bodies have been recovered so far from Malpa area and one from Mangti Nullah area near Tawaghat taking the number of dead in the recent cloudbursts at the two places to eight, DGP Anil Raturi said.

Five persons in Malpa and six in Mangti Nullah including a JCO and five army jawans are still missing for whom the rescue operations are continuing, he said. Two other persons are also said to be missing in Mangti Nullah but it is not confirmed yet, the DGP said. The Army, SDRF, SSB and state police personnel are engaged in the operations, he said. The two cloudbursts had occurred on the intervening night of August 13 and 14.