Boat carrying 40 sinks in Ganga near Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered a probe into the incident. (Representative Image: Reuters)

In a shocking incident, a boat carrying 40 people capsized in the Ganga river near Patna on Saturday evening. The body of one passenger has been recovered, while eight people are being treated in hospital. Several people are reported missing. Soon after the incident was reported, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered a probe into the same. As per District officials, the body of one woman was recovered from the river whereas, eight passengers rescued are being treated at the Patna Medical College and Hospital.

According to the people who were present at the site when the incident took place, the capsized boat was overcrowded and was returning from a kite flying festival in the late evening.

The kite flying festival was organised as part of Makar Sankranti by the state tourism department. The incident took place at around 6 PM, when it had turned dark. Six of the eight people rescued were pulled out from the river by the National Disaster Response Force. A team of NDRF has been deployed for the rescue operations. Patna district magistrate Sanjay Agarwal and district police officials are camping at the site.