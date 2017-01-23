BMW hit and run case: Uber cab driver killed in Delhi after speeding BMW rams it from behind

Accident site. Source: ANI

BMW Hit and Run case: In an unfortunate incident that took place earlier today in the morning, a BMW car crashed into a Uber cab near IIT Flyover in South Delhi leaving the cab driver dead. The hunt for the hit and run accuse is on and the Delhi police is trying to trace the owner of the BMW using the registration number of the vehicle.

Cab driver killed after a speeding BMW rammed into a private cab last night; accused fled the spot after the accident pic.twitter.com/oUlYtLZGNN — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 23, 2017

(More details awaited)

The car accident near Delhi’s Munirka. Source: ANI

The number of car accidents taking place in the national capital is increasing day by day. A few days earlier a 65-year old NRI woman lost her life in a road accident near AIIMS, when her car hit a road divider and then rammed into a street pole. The victim came to India a week before the accident and was staying at a relative’s house in Meerut.