BMW Hit and Run case: 24-year-old Shoaib Kohli arrested by Delhi Police for the death of Uber cab driver

Uber cab driver killed as BMW crashed into the private cab. Source: ANI

Delhi Hit and Run case: The Delhi Police arrested 2 people as they have been accused for the death of the Uber cab driver in the road accident that took place earlier this morning. One of the accused has been identified as Shoaib Kohli who is 24-years-old and he was the one who was driving the car.

The Hit and run case took place near Delhi’s Munirka in which the driver of the Uber cab was killed when it was hit by a BMW car from behind. The victim has been identified as Nazarul, a native of West Bengal, who was the only bread earner of his family. Hundreds of cab drivers have protested outside the Vasant Vihar Police station in New Delhi, demanding the arrest of BMW driver.

(More Details Awaited)