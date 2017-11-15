BMS threatens stir against Centre’s labour policies

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the country’s largest trade union, on Tuesday hinted at resorting to strike protesting against the Centre’s failure to live up to its charter of demands.

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the country’s largest trade union, on Tuesday hinted at resorting to strike protesting against the Centre’s failure to live up to its charter of demands, which includes implementation of equal wages for equal work in all sectors and minimum wages in all types of establishments at all levels. As a prelude to the strike, BMS will rally up to Parliament on November 17 demanding the government to resolve their all pending issues such as eliminating all forms of contract workers and curtailing workers’ rights in the name of labour reforms.