BMC polls to be a mini refrendum of the demonetization move

Mumbai is all set to go for its civic polls on 21st February and this has created a lot of buzz in the state as well as the country since it will be the first public opinion to what has been claimed as PM Modi’s bold decision of demonetisation. Mumbai being the financial capital of the country, the decision of the people holds a lot of importance. Along with 6 other cities in Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and Pune are going to vote on 21st of February.

The BMC polls result will be a preview of the Prime Minister’s decision of demonetisation. BJP has showcased Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the face of the party’s campaigning. This election holds a lot of importance for both Fadnavis and the BJP. The polling will be a reflection of the current sentiments of the voters. 25 districts out of 37 in Maharashtra go into election on 16th and 21st February. In the 2012 BMC polls, the Shiv Sena (75) emerged as the largest party in the city bagging 227 wards. It was followed by the BJP (31), Congress (52), NCP (13), MNS (28) and others (28).

Needless to mention how demonetization has raised brows of people across the nation and its continuing discussion proves a point that it is going to make a difference in the upcoming election. Narendra Modi’s 50-day deadline is over and the result would surely be an evidence of whether demonetisation was a successful move. The result of the polls will be announced on 23rd February.