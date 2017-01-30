BMC Polls: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray says no word from MNS yet for an alliance

Cousins Uddhav and Raj Thackeray. (Picture courtesy: Indian Express)

Ahead of the civic elections, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has said that his party hasn’t yet received any proposal from Raj Thackeray-led MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) so far. However, he cleared that Shiv Sena will fight against BJP with full power.

Reports had indicated that the MNS, struggling for political power in Maharashtra, may join Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, in order to make a tactical balance in the upcoming civic polls. Previously, the Shiv Sena was reluctant on a coalition but after leaving the BJP alliance, the equation may have changed.

A source from MNS termed it a “political move”. He added that efforts are being made to ally with Shiv Sena, who are gearing up to battle it out with BJP. Meanwhile, another source in Shiv Sena said, “ We are fully ready for the polls. Unfortunately, we have to battle the BJP. Uddhavji has made it clear that he will not seek anybody’s support or alliance. If anybody wants to support us, we will consider it sympathetically. However, seat-sharing or any tactical understanding is ruled out.”

Earlier, MNS’s former legislator Bala Nandgoankar went Uddhav Thackeray’s residence raising speculation of a coalition between Sena and MNS. However, he couldn’t meet the Sena supremo, he handed over a letter that contained MNS’ proposal. However, the Sena sources said their chief virtually turned down their proposal.

Raj Thackeray’s MNS which is an offshoot of Shiv Sena bagged 111 seats in urban civic bodies 5 years ago. According to some political observers, MNS is going through “trust deficit” and “credibility crisis”. However, its leaders deny the fact. Things were pretty different in 2012 as the MNS riding high on Raj Thackeray’s charisma and “anti-north Indian immigrant” agenda, had bagged 28 seats in Mumbai corporation, 7 in Thane, 29 in Pune, 4 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 2 in Nagpur and 1 in Akola.