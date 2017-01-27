BMC Polls: Now Shiv Sena may ally with struggling Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena

Uddhav Thackrey led-Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) may join in alliance for the BMC polls(Source: PTI)

Uddhav Thackeray led-Shiv Sena and Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) may join in alliance for the BMC polls. On Wednesday, Uddhav declared the end to Sena’s alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party for BMC polls and hinted that all tie-ups with BJP were off. With this alliance over, Shiv Sena and MNS have hinted at forging an alliance. But the official announcement may come after a day or two, said sources. The discussion is at a nascent stage but the seat-sharing alliance can be worked out roughly on the formula of 177:50, the MNS wants 50 seats in the 227 seats of the BMC house. If the alliance is actually inked, it would bring the two warring cousins together for the first time after Bal Thackeray’s death.

Sources also said that this alliance will be only for for municipal polls outside Mumbai, which include Nasik, Pune and Thane among others, and for local body elections for 25 zila panchayats.

The tussle between Sena and MNS is still stiff. Only yesterday, Shiv Sena objected to an MNS corporator using their supremo Bal Thackeray’s photo on his campaign. The Dadar corporator had used images of the late Bal Thackeray in order to woo the area’s traditional Marathi vote bank. Both the parties met last year too, to discuss possibilities of a tie-up for the civic polls, but to no avail.

You May Also Like To Watch:



Uddhav on Thursday declared that they will contest elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and nine other municipal corporations in Maharashtra alone cutting ties with BJP. Shiv Sena chief, Sanjay Raut said that the BJP is a back stabber and “We will contest the elections using our own strength and power. We want to bring stability to Maharashtra which has been hampered post demonetization.” He declared that this decision is not only for BMC polls but entire Maharashtra state. He also called the 25 years of alliance with BJP as a waste of years.

Reports said that when Shiv Sena offered only 60 seats to the BJP out of 227 there was disagreement. MNS is a party which is still struggling for seats – last assembly elections they secured one seat out of 288. BMC polls are scheduled for February 21.