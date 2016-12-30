BMC polls 2017: NCP first out of blocks; Congress, BJP, Shiv Sena also set to tussle for power in Mumbai

Worker exodus from Delhi post-Demonetisation, shows Arvind Kejriwal’s govt survey. (PTI image)

BMC polls 2017: NCP has blown the poll bugle heralding that it will contest the prestigious Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to be held in early 2017, alone. The party has announced the first list of 45 candidates for the 227-member BMC. “As of now, there will be no alliance and Congress will go alone in the civic polls. If there is a strong candidate who wishes to contest on our party ticket elsewhere we will consider,” party spokesman Nawab Malik said. Earlier, Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam said that Congress will not tie up with NCP in the city. Reports suggest that BJP also wants to ride the development plank to counter Shiv Sena’s dominace in the business capital of the country. It will be interesting and mult-cornered fight for India’s richest municipal body. BJP has to come up with fool-proof strategy to tackle opposition’s attack over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move.

In the 2012 BMC polls, the Shiv Sena (75) emerged as the largest party in the city bagging 227 wards. It was followed by the BJP (31), Congress (52), NCP (13), MNS (28) and others (28).

You may also like to watch the video

Mumbai NCP chief Sachin Ahir said NCPs strength in Mumbai will be known to Nirupam in the next Lok Sabha polls. Ahir also said that PWP leader Jayant Patil was keen to work out an alliance of secular parties in Mumbai to defeat the Sena-BJP combine.

Another crucial factor will be the delimitation. It has been learned that the Maharashtra Election Commission is set to complete a delimitation exercise ahead of the BMC elections.There are currently 227 corporator wards or constituencies of the civic body in Mumbai. The delimitation move comes in order to balance the voter population equally among the wards.

Population in the island city has decreased in pockets such as Mumbadevi, Byculla, Mahim and Worli. Simultaneously, there has been a rise in the population in the western suburbs. In 2014, data released by the Mumbai collector showed that population in the island city had shrunk by 14 per cent — from 26.87 lakh voters in 2009 to 23.09 lakh until January 31, 2014, according to The Indian Express report.