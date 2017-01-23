BMC poll: Shiv Sena, BJP tussle over seats breaks out after Uddhav Thackeray’s ‘generous’ offer

A tussle over the seat-sharing formula between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena on the possible pre-poll alliance has started over the prestigious BMC poll. (PTI)

A tussle over the seat-sharing formula between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena on the possible pre-poll alliance has started over the prestigious BMC poll. The earlier offer made by Shiv Sena to BJP of 60 seats was clearly not acceptable to the CM Devendra Fadnavis dispensation. Sena MP Sanjay Raut however said it was ‘more than BJP’s political strength’ and that the party chief Uddhav Thackeray had shown ‘generosity’ by making this offer. On the other hand, BJP leaders took a swipe at the Sena and its leaders expressed their displeasure. According to the reports by Indian Express, Ashish Shelar, Mumbai BJP chief, said that Sena’s offer of 60 seats is an ‘insult’ to the BJP. He also added that the final decision related to alliance with the Sena will be decided by the CM and state BJP chief Raosaheb Danve. Meanwhile, Fadnavis carried out meetings with MLAs, MPs to review poll preparedness and develop strategies.

On the note of ‘Manifesto’, the BJP has made it clear that it was in no mood to compromise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi programme and CM Fadnavis’s emphasis on transparency. The party said that it remains the primary condition for any alliance with the Sena. The BJP manifesto is likely to highlight its transparency agenda and it could expose the massive corruption in roads, dumping grounds projects under the Sena rule in BMC.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

Though the time is running out, Uddhav Thackeray indicated that talks for seat-sharing could not be bound in any deadline and said that a final decision on the alliance would be taken only after he goes through the proposal. However, according to BJP leaders the CM was keen on alliance with the Sena. But that the Sena would have to accept BJP’s electoral growth and conditions of transparency for any talks to materialise.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Uddhav was facing a double dilemma as on one hand he wants alliance with the BJP, but at the same time he fears conceding more seats to the BJP could lead to rebels within the organisation and that Thackeray is not in mood to allow any rebel activities at this stage. However, a section in Sena admitted that the party’s offer of 60 seats to the BJP reflects Sena’s non-seriousness in carrying out a pre-poll alliance.