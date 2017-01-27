BMC Poll: Sanjay Nirupam dares Shiv Sena to withdraw support as Sena-BJP ties fray

Congress leader, Sanjay Nirupam. Source: ANI

Former Congress MP and current president of the Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, Sanjay Nirupam on Friday morning in an interview with the media said, ” If Shiv Sena has the guts then it should withdraw support from State and Centre, otherwise it’s just empty rhetoric.” The statement came after BJP-Sena ties snapped for the upcoming civic polls in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena called off the alliance with Bharatiya Janta Party on Thursday after Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray declared the he was “not going to go with a begging bowl to anyone” and also accused the BJP party of “backstabbing.” He also said that his party will contest elections to urban bodies in Mumbai and elsewhere in the state of Maharashtra on its own.

Congress hopes to benefit from the breakdown of the alliance for the civic polls that are scheduled to be conducted in February. In order to gain from the snapping of ties he dared Sena to withdraw their support to the BJP led government from the state as well as from the centre.

Shiv Sena member, Sanjay Raut in an interview with the media said, “Hum Maharashtra ko isthir nahi bana na chaahte isliye hume state Govt mein alliance rakhna padega kuch time ke liye. Hum Maharashtra ko asthir nahi bana na chaahte isliye hume state Govt mein alliance rakhna padega kuch time ke liye.” He further commented on BJP’s Kirit Somaiya’s BMC graft charge by saying that, “Koi bhi sadak pe uth ke sawaal poochega? Logon ko apni aukaat mein rehna chahiye.”

Shiv Sena leaders will meet CM Devendra Fadnavis today at his residence on the issue of circular banning pictures of Gods in Govt offices.