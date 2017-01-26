BMC poll: BJP to split from Shiv Sena? Uddhav Thackeray ‘threat’ evokes sharp retort from Devendra Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, today, stated that transformation is inevitable. (PTI)

As Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray declared that there will be no alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, today, stated that transformation is inevitable. Stating that the saffron party will take along those who comes with them and leave aside others, Fadnavis further said that power is not the ultimate goal but the medium of development for BJP.

Hours back, Uddhav Thackeray ruling out the possibility of a pre-poll pact with BJP alleged that the saffron has hired ‘gundas’ (goons) in the party as they can’t fight against the Shiv Sena ‘sainiks’. Claiming that Shiv Sena is not worried about the BMC polls, Uddhav Thackeray asserted that they will win the civic polls. He further stated that in the 50 years of Sena, the party has wasted 25 years because of alliance. Uddhav said that from now on the Sena will be fighting alone and won’t approach anyone for alliance.

Party sources said that if the alliance breaks down in Mumbai, any alignment with BJP for the remaining nine municipal corporations and 25 Zilla Parishads is highly unlikely. Sources in Sena said all party ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, corporators, vibhag pramukhs, sampark pramukhs and allied frontal organisations have been instructed to remain present in the rally at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Goregaon. Suspense also continues on whether Thackeray and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would meet for one last time to hammer out a pre-poll alliance.

BJP sources said Chief Minister Fadnavis is likely to address members on January 28 at the venue where the Sena chief will be addressing workers tomorrow.

“The BJP leadership is likely to frame it’s response based on what Thackeray tells Sena cadres,” sources said.

Shiv Sena and BJP leaders had held a few rounds of talks to workout an alliance for the BMC polls on February 21. While BJP has demanded 114 seats, Sena has offered 60 seats to its ally. Meanwhile, BJP has dismissed reports appearing in a section of media that gag orders were issued to party ministers and leaders not to criticise Sena leadership.