BMC gives termination letter to PhD sanitation worker Sunil Yadav after he asked for transfer

Sunil Yadav, the most educated sweeper employed by BMC was relieved from his duty for seeking the transfer from the D ward in Grant Road to M West ward in Chembur. He alleged that he was treated unfairly due to his caste, ANI reported. With four degrees including B. Com, BA (Journalism), MA and M Phil under his belt, Yadav was the most educated ‘safai karmachari’ employed by BMC. “Did B Com, BA (Journalism), MA and M Phil from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS). Presently I am pursuing PhD from TISS,” ANI quoted Yadav as saying. He further added that he repeatedly requested BMC to transfer him to Chembur as it was difficult for him to travel for work everyday while also attending classes at TISS which is in Chembur, but instead, he was served a termination letter. Yadav said he sought transfer to continue his studies. “Repeatedly requested BMC to transfer me to Chembur as I’ve to change 3 trains to reach Grant Road daily; can use the time for study,” he said.

As per the report by The Indian Express, on August 1, he got a letter from the assistant engineer of D ward, which said that he had been terminated from D ward of SWM department. He added that he subsequently approached the assistant engineer on August 2 and demanded an application, stating the reason for his termination. The report also suggests that since he had sought study leave to complete his education, the officials in the department allegedly have been mentally harassing him.