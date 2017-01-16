BMC elections: Cold start to poll season as BJP-Shiv Sena, Congress-NCP get into huddle over strategy

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation poll, which is due next month on February 21, talks of possible tie-ups are making a cold start.

Hardly 35 days are left for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election, BJP is all set to start talks with Shiv Sena today evening over power sharing formula. Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai, MLC Anil Parab and Ravindra Ravindra Mirlekar will be present from Shiv Sena, while from BJP, party’s state president Ashish Shelar and Education Minister Vinod Tawde will be present in the meeting.

However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation poll, which is due next month on February 21, talks of possible tie-ups are making a cold start. That is because, neither Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shown any interest in contesting together with Shiv Sena nor Congress has shown it’s interested in coming together with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) to forge a common front.

The BJP and Shiv Sena both carried out their surveys and want to contest independently this time. According to Sena, the party will get more seats as the chances of the figure rising from 75 to 105 is more likely if it contests without BJP. While if they tie-up with the BJP, the chances of number to increase is not more than 85 from 75, according to analysts. On the other hand, BJP believes, going solo can give the party’s number a big jump from 32 to 100 directly.

When it comes to Congress, the party has declined the proposal NCP president, Sharad Pawar had offered. Earlier, Sharad Pawar had proposed to form an alliance with the Congress to contest municipal corporation and zilla parishads elections. Mumbai Congress president, Sanjay Nirupam has ruled out any possibility of tie-up with NCP in Mumbai.