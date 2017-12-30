BMC carries out demolition drive against illegal structures in Mumbai’s Kamala Mills after fire took 14 lives

BMC officials at the Kamala Mills conducting the demolition drive.

After the tragic incident in which 14 lives were lost in the fire in a knee-jerk reaction, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) launched a demolition drive against illegal structures in Kamala Mills area of Mumbai on Saturday. BMC officials were seen with hammers who cracking down the illegal construction in the area. Even bulldozers were seen in the area demolishing the illegal construction. At least 14 people died and 54 others were injured in the fire in a pub on Friday in Lower Parel in Mumbai.

The fire which started in a rooftop restaurant in the Kamala Mills area killed 14 including Khushbu Bansali, who was celebrating her 29th birthday at “1 Above”. The cause of the fire is not clear yet however, the fire started after 12.30 am at the 1 Above pub. The fire also took down the Mojo’s Bistro pub a storey below.

The police have registered a case of culpable homicide against the pub owners. Meanwhile, the BMC suspended five of its officials. Many fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulance and police personnel were seen at the spot for the rescue operation. The victims were taken to KEM Hospital. Most of the victims died due to asphyxiation, said Avinash Supe, dean of the KEM Hospital.

Meanwhile, the initial report of BMC’s inspection found an unauthorised construction of a partition wall with a tin sheet. There were two rooms which had been constructed with asbestos sheets and a GI sheet roof.

Speaking on the issue, the Additional Municipal Commissioner of BMC said, “Investigation is underway, we are taking strict action against those who violated the rules.”

Expressing anguish and condolence over the incident, the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, “Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly”. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief and said he has directed the BMC commissioner to conduct an inquiry.

BMC action against illegal structures in Lower Parel’s Raghuvanshi Mill compound.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena, which is at the helm of affairs in the BMC, in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ lamented today the lethargic attitude of the administrations across the world towards issues of fire safety, as it cited the examples of fire incidents at Mecca, London. The party admitted that the incidents of fire in Mumbai had gone up in the last two years. “The nexus of civic officers and employees, with the owners of premises that caught fire, resulting in the loss of lives has been debated extensively,” it said.