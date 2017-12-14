BMC bypoll result: BJP wins. grows stronger against ruling Shiv Sena

BMC bypoll result: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pratibha Girkar won a civic bypoll on Thursday which has helped it improve its tally.(IE)

BMC bypoll result: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Pratibha Girkar won a civic bypoll on Thursday which has helped it improve its tally in the Shiv-Sena ruled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) by one more seat. The party has strengthened its base in the municipal corporation and has gone up to 83 seats against Sena’s 85. BMC is the country’s richest municipal corporation and has 227 members. Though six members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had defected to the Sena in October this year, the

Konkan Divisional Commissioner is yet to officially recognise the same.

The winning BJP candidate, Girkar defeated Neelam Madale of Congress in the byelection held in ward no 21 in suburban Kandivali, results for which were announced today. Girkar is the daughter-in-law of BJP corporator from the same ward Shailaja Girkar. It was Shailaja’s death earlier, in September this year which necessitated the bypoll. She defeated Madale by a margin of 7,607 votes.

The final tally of votes polled by Pratibha Girkar and Madale stood at 9,591 votes and 1,984 votes, respectively. Shiv Sena had backed the BJP candidate in the bypoll. A total of 229 voters exercised NOTA (None Of The Above) option in the byelection.

Meanwhile, the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections on Thursday saw 68.70 percent ballotting across 14 districts of the northern and central regions of the state, to pick 93 lawmakers. Though voting in the second phase was a bit higher than the first phase, it is still less than the previous elections. All eyes now await December 18 when the results of the polls will be declared.

The second phase was to pick 93 seats, out of the total 182 constituency seats. There were 851 candidates in the fray and around 2.23 crore voters. The first phase on December 9 saw 66.75 percent ballotting from the Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions of Gujarat. The combined figures of the state assembly elections stand at around 67.75 percent — lower than the 72 percent of the 2012 Assembly elections.

The maximum polling was registered in Sabarkantha district with 77 percent, and the minimum in Dahod district with 60 percent. Surprisingly, both the districts are dominated by tribal population.

While both the main political parties claimed to have an upper hand in the results of the elections, most of the electronic media channels ran exit