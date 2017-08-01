Blue Whale Game reaches Maharashtra Assembly, CM Devendra Fadnavis calls it dangerous

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday called the Blue Whale Game a serious concern. (Source: Twitter)

A day after Blue Whale Game caused first death in India, the dangerous game was talked about in the Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis called it a serious concern, while adding that the issue will be conveyed to the Centre, NDTV reported. Speaking in the state assembly, Fadnavis said, “Blue Whale game is dangerous and has caused worries for everyone. The issue will be conveyed to the centre.”

The Blue Whale Game had made its debut in Russia about four years ago and claimed its first life in India on Monday when a 14-year-old boy in Mumbai reportedly committed suicide because of it. “I am going to the building to jump,” he texted his friend before actually jumping from the fifth floor of the building.

The Blue Whale Game basically gives users 50 dares, starting with drawing a blue whale on a piece of paper and carving the figure onto the body. Other dares include watching horror movies alone or harming themselves. Each of these tasks is to be filmed as a proof. “Earlier they used to play Pokemon and today they are addicted to the Blue Whale Game. They follow instructions given to them by the game. We are investigating this angle too,” senior Mumbai police officer Milind Khetle was quoted as saying in the NDTV report.

Philipp Budeikin is reportedly one of the men behind the Blue Whale Game. After being held, Budeikin in an interview with the Russian Press had referred to the victims as biological waste. He was held in St Petersburg, Russia for charges of inciting at least 16 teenage girls to kill themselves by taking part in the game, BBC reported. “Yes. I truly was doing that. Don’t worry, you’ll understand everything. Everyone will understand,” Budeikin had said in an interview with the St Petersburg News.

However, it is still not clear how to participate in the game. While some say the user has to install some app on their smart phone, others say it can be accessed via social media platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. All the deaths due to the game have either been reported by family members or friends of the victims.