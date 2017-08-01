Blue Whale Challenge: What is blue whale dare game, here is all you need to know

Blue Whale Challenge: What is blue whale dare game- The Blue Whale game or Blue Whale Challenge is a suicide game which has reportedly claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy in Mumbai. (Twitter image)

Blue Whale Challenge: What is blue whale dare game- The Blue Whale game or Blue Whale Challenge is a suicide game which has reportedly claimed the life of a 14-year-old boy in Mumbai. It has been learned that the boy had committed suicide after jumping off the terrace of a seven-storey building in Andheri. According to reports, Mumbai Police said that the boy was addicted towards the deadly game. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been filed by the Police. Police have been looking into the his WhatsApp chats to ascertain the exact reason behind the death. Parents, however, have maintained that he was not under any depression, reports say.

What is the game?

According to reports, the Blue Whale game or Blue Whale Challenge is a game in which participant is given a daily task to complete for a period of 50 days. A group of administrators ask participants to share photos of the challenges completed by them. The final task generally is committing suicide. Daily tasks are like such as listening to certain genres of music, waking up at odd hours, watching a horror movie, among others. Subsequently, nature of tasks start to become bloody and dangerous. The participants are asked to carve out shapes on one’s skin, self-mutilation and eventually the extreme step.

Reports say that the game originated in Russia. There are other names of the game exist- A Silent House, A Sea of Whales, F57 or F-57 and is mostly played on Instagram and Snapchat. Schools and police officials in Europe and America have issued advisories to parents urging them to be vigilant and to keep an eye out on what their children are sharing on their social media accounts.