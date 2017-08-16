Blue Whale Challenge: Centre bans deadly online suicide inducing game

The Blue Whale Challenge is a 50-day game in which an anonymous handler instructs players to complete a set of tasks which starts with simple chores and leads to difficult ones like self-inflicting injuries and eventually inciting one to take extreme steps such as committing suicide. (Twitter image)

Amid reports of children committing suicide while playing the online game Blue Whale Challenge, the government has directed social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to remove the link of the controversial game from their sites. In a notification issued last week, the ministry of electronics and IT (MeitY) also instructed these websites to report anyone who is advocating or promoting this game to the law enforcement agencies. “Instances of children committing suicide while playing the Blue Whale Challenge game have been reported in India. The government is concerned about the availability of such games on the internet. It is understood that an administrator of the game uses social media platform to invite/incite children to play this game, which may eventually lead the child to extreme steps for self-inflicting injuries including suicide,” the MeitY notification said.

“You are hereby required to ensure that any such link of this deadly game in its own name or any similar game is immediately removed from your platform. The proponent of this game should be reported to law enforcement agencies,” it added.

Sources said internet service providers (ISPs) have also been instructed to track the developments related to this online game.

The game has so far led to close to 100 deaths in the US, China and other countries. In India too, reports of children committing suicide due to the game have come up. Industry body Internet Service Providers Association of India (ISPAI) president Rajesh Chharia said the government has had meetings with the ISPs on how to tackle this menace and is “very sensitive” about stopping such games, which are not only dangerous for children but for adults as well.

“You see it is also a social responsibility of the companies to stop this menace (Blue Whale Challenge). We need to check this as it is harming our children and is also sullying internet reputation,” he added.