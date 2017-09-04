Blue Whale Challenge: Awareness programme for school kids on dangers of online game

The online game had claimed several lives all over the world. (Reuters)

An awareness programme for school students on the dangerous impact of the blue whale game was held today by police in eight towns in the district. The programmes were held in Peraiyur, T.Kallupatti, Athipatti, Saptur, Sedapatti, Perungamanallur, Chinnakattalai and Poosalapuram, police said. The programme was organised by Deputy Superintendent of Police Charles and Inspector Guruvenkatraj, who said students become absent minded by playing such games and turn a slave to the game after following the instructions.

The online game had claimed several lives all over the world. Charles urged parents and teachers to monitor their children closely and inform them if they felt the children were isolating themselves and were much absent minded. If police were informed on time, the students could be rescued and made normal.

They also warned students against downloading and playing the game and to inform police if they came to know about it. The “game” involves a number of tasks which have to be completed by the player in 50 days. It ends in the person committing suicide.