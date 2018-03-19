Blow to Jitan Ram Majhi, HAM rebel leader Narendra Singh joins JDU in Bihar

Narendra Singh was one of the few senior leaders along with former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi to join HAM that was formed before the 2015 Assembly polls. (IE)

Senior Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) rebel leader Narendra Singh on Monday formally joined the ruling Janata Dal-United here and announced he will strengthen the BJP-led NDA. Narendra Singh, a former minister, merged his faction of HAM with the JD-U in the presence of Bihar Chief Minister and party President Nitish Kumar. Earlier on Sunday, Narendra Singh, who revolted against HAM President Jitan Ram Manjhi’s unilateral decision to break ties with the NDA and join hands with the Grand Alliance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), declared his faction of the party the “real HAM”.

Narendra Singh was one of the few senior leaders along with former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi to join HAM that was formed before the 2015 Assembly polls. In February, Manjhi formally joined the Grand Alliance, hours after he announced its exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).