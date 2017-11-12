Blame game over PoK continues as Farooq Abdullah says it belongs to Pakistan

JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav said the BJP-PDP government itself established the notion that PoK belongs to Pakistan.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party blasted National Conference President Farooq Abdullah for saying that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan, Janata Dal (United) said the Centre is responsible for Abdullah’s statement because it called the neighbouring country a stakeholder in Kashmir. JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav said the BJP-PDP government itself established the notion that PoK belongs to Pakistan.

“These people were in the mainstream but the government forced them out. Farooq Abdullah has a huge contribution to the today’s situation that Kashmir is still a part of India. The interlocutor Central Government appointed for the state is of no importance and only a medium of passing time. But with this move, the BJP-PDP government itself established that PoK belongs to Pakistan by saying talks will be done with all the stakeholders- including Hurriyat and Pakistan as well. Why you are blaming Farooq for naming PoK a part of Pakistan. The BJP is responsible for it,” the Member of Parliament said.

Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain called Abdullah a hypocrite for his statements and said PoK will always remain an integral part of India.

“This statement reflects the double standards of Farooq Abdullah. We all know what he had said in the Parliament. Pak Occupied Kashmir (PoK) is an integral part of India and will remain the same. It is occupied by Pakistan but belongs to India. He should apologise to the whole country for making such statements. By making such comments, he is benefiting Pakistan, and this is condemnable,” he said.

According to reports, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said that the PoK belongs to Pakistan and the fact would not change no matter how many wars are fought over the issue.

“I tell them in plain terms – not only the people of India but also to the world – that the part (of Jammu and Kashmir) which is with Pakistan (PoK), belongs to Pakistan and this side to India. This won’t change. Let them fight how many wars they want to. Both sides need to talk about the situation so that we live in peace,” the former Chief Minister of the state was quoted.