Blackmoney crackdown: Big action by Intelligence, whopping Rs 50 crore of demonetised notes seized

Acting on a tip-off raids were conducted at a premises of M/s Yamuna Building Material, GIDC Panoli, and zeroed in the amount of huge cash. (ANI)

In a big development, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence today recovered around Rs 50 crores in demonetised currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000. The seizure was made from office premises at Bharuch District in Gujarat on December 8 and 9. Acting on a tip-off raids were conducted at a premises of M/s Yamuna Building Material, GIDC Panoli, and zeroed in the amount of huge cash. The police have filed a complaint against three persons and they are probing the matter. Significantly, the first phase of the polling for Gujarat elections ended today which recorded sixty-eight per cent polling.

“Acting on specific intelligence, the officers of DRI, Surat, assisted by officers of CGST at Vadodara raided the premises of M/s Yamuna Building Material at GIDC Panoli in Bharuch and recovered demonetised currency notes of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 of face value of Rs 48.91 crore,” the DRI said in a release. The company faces a fine of Rs 245 crore as per the newly-enacted Specified Bank Notes (Cessation of Liabilities) Act, 2017, the release added. Section 5 of the Act bars any person from knowingly or voluntarily, holding, transferring or receiving any specified banknote after the expiry of grace period. Section 7 of the Act lays down that whoever contravenes the provisions of section 5 of the Act shall be punishable with fine which may extend to ten thousand rupees or five times the amount of the face value of the specified bank notes involved in the contravention, whichever is higher.

Earlier on March, demonetised currencies worth Rs 30.2 lakh were seized at Koduvally, about 20 kms from here, in the wee hours from a car and three persons were arrested in this connection, police said. The occupants, Riaz, Mohammed Aslam and Ajith have been arrested under police said.

In another case last year, Delhi Police had seized Rs 96 lakh in old high-value currency notes from a 32-year-old man in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar area. Nazer-e-Alam, a resident of Gorakhpur, was arrested at ISBT Anand Vihar, a police officer said. “He was carrying a bag that contained bundles of old currency notes of Rs 1,000 denominations. A total of Rs 96 lakh were found in the bag. He couldn’t offer any satisfactory explanation for possessing such a huge amount of cash,” he said.

Alam was arrested under section 103 (possession of property of which no satisfactory account can be given) Delhi Police Act and the amount has been seized, he said, adding, information has been sent to the Income Tax department. On November 17, police had seized 500 demonetised notes of Rs 1000 denomination from an employee of West Bengal-based firm, onboard Sealdah-Delhi Rajdhani train. Police had detained a paediatrician with Rs 69,86,000 in Rs 100 denominations in central Delhi’s Paharganj area on November 16.