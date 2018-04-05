Blackbuck poaching case verdict: Big day for Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan as Jodhpur court set to deliver judgement; top highlights

Blackbuck poaching case verdict: All actors, including Khan will be presented at the court. It is a much-awaited verdict even as the final arguments of the case were completed in the trial court on March 28.

Blackbuck poaching case verdict: It’s judgement day for bollywood superstar Salman Khan and other actors including Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam as a trial court in Jodhpur is set to pronounce its verdict in 1998 blackbuck poaching case today. All actors, including Khan will be presented at the court. It is a much-awaited verdict even as the final arguments of the case were completed in the trial court on March 28.

Here is all you need to know about Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case

Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri is set to deliver verdict today.

Salman Khan and other actors have reached Jodhpur yesterday. 52-year-old Tiger Zinda Hai star had arrived from Mumbai in a chartered flight. He was earlier in Abu Dhabi for the shooting for his upcoming movie “Race 3″ which is slated to be released during EID this year.

Apart from Salman Khan Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam are also awaiting the judgement.

Salman Khan was accused of killing two black bucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur on the intervening night of October 1-2, 1998, during the shooting of “Hum Saath Saath Hain”.

Khan is facing charges under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors have been charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

Salman may jail term of up to six years as maximum punishment under Section 51 is six years.

During the hearing Public Prosecutor Bhawani Singh Bhati had said that all of them were in a Gypsy car that night, with Salman Khan in the driving seat. Salman, on spotting a herd of black bucks, shot at and killed two of them, Bhati had claimed. “But on being spotted and chased, they fled from the spot leaving the dead animals there,” he argued, adding that there was adequate evidence against them.

On the other hand, Salman Khan’s counsel H M Saraswat had rejecetd these allegations saying there were several loopholes in the prosecution’s story and it had failed to prove its case beyond any doubt. “Prosecution has failed to prove the allegations. It engaged in tampering and fabricating evidence and documents as well as roping in fake witnesses to prove its case,” Saraswat said. Saraswat argued that the probe even failed to prove that the black bucks were killed by gunshots. Hence, such investigation cannot be trusted, he had claimed.