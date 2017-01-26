Salman Khan blackbuck case: Grim-looking actors Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre in Jodhpur for hearing

Actor Salman Khan along with Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and one Dushyant Singh were asked previously to appear before the court. (ANI)

With Jodhpur court all set to hear the Blackbuck poaching case tomorrow, Bollywood actor Salman Khan and actress Sonali Bendre reached the Rajasthan city for the hearing. Earlier the court had deferred the case till January 27.

Actor Salman Khan along with Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and one Dushyant Singh were asked previously to appear before the court. Few days back, the ‘Dabangg’ star was acquitted by another court in a case related to Arms Act linked to the killing of a blackbuck almost two decades back, during the shooting of the movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.

During the making of the film in 1998, the actors went on a shooting expedition killing two blackbucks in Kankani village. After the protests by the local Bishnoi community, a case was filed against the actors and Dushyant Singh. Even as the prosecution witnesses have already recorded their statements in the court, the accused including Salman Khan will record their statement in the case.

You may also like to watch this video

A complaint was registered by the members of Bishnoi community and the actor was taken into custody . While he was granted bail, he was again held guilty by the trial court in 2006. Salman Khan was also charged with two other poaching cases that included the Chinkara deer in Bhawad village and blackbuck in the Mathania village.