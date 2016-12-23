Black money fight: ‘Delisted’ political parties under scanner; check out the addresses

These details are key to our understanding of how political party funding method works in the largest democracy in the world.

Shocking reports have emerged after the Election Commission ‘delisted’ over 200 political parties in the country citing none of these parties had contested any assembly or general election from 2005 to 2015. According to report, the Commission is also likely to send the list of these delisted parties to Income Tax authorities asking them to look into the finances of these parties suspecting these could have been used for converting black money into white. According to The Indian Express report, the faces behind these parties have revealed interesting details about the loopholes in the mechanism. These details are key to our understanding of how political party funding method works in the largest democracy in the world. There are over 1780 registered but unrecognised political parties in the country. Besides, there are seven national parties — BJP, Congress, BSP, TMC, CPI, CMI-M and NCP — and 58 state parties.

Here are the details that The Indian Express found out while tracking down these ‘delisted’ parties.

1. On the first list, Delhi had the largest number of parties (52) that will no longer figure in EC records, followed by the country’s largest state Uttar Pradesh (41), Tamil Nadu (39) and Maharashtra (24).

2. There is the All India Progressive Janata Dal, with its address registered as 17, Akbar Road, New Delhi, 110001. Now surprisingly, the address shows it is the official residence of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

3. All India Homeless People Congress: It was registered in West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas. the Womanist Party of India located in Mumbai’s Dombivli East.

4. In the national capital region, a homoeopathy practitioner based in a three-storey bungalow in Gurgaon who claimed that he had wound up his outfit of “nine members”, Rashtriya Matrabhoomi Party, around “five or six years ago” due to “lack of funding”.

5. The registered address of Pavitra Hindustan Kaazhagam, at 11, Harish Chandra Mathur Lane, New Delhi, 110001, turned out to be the office of the Jammu and Kashmir CID.

There are a few parties which only exist only on paper, the report said.

6. Rashtriya Manav Kalyan Sangh: Its address in Dwarka was turned out to be the residence of an employee of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

7. Rashtriya Yuva Loktantrik Party: Its the registered address shows it is located at Chamber 461, New Chamber Complex, Patiala House Courts. Advocate Lata Goswami claimed that the outfit was formed by her younger brother Radhemohan Upadhyay. Goswami said she had “nothing to do” with her brother and described the party as a “total fraud”.