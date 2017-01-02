Black money fight: CBI launches raids in Surat, searches 12 locations; 3 people arrested

In an action taken against the ongoing money laundering incidents in the country, CBI is conducting aggressive searches at 12 locations in Surat and 1 in Jaipur. (Source: IE)

In an action taken against the ongoing money laundering incidents in the country, CBI is conducting aggressive searches at 12 locations in Surat and 1 in Jaipur. Earlier today, the department also registered 2 cases against a bank manager of Bank of India, an official of Surat co operative bank and a private person. As reported by ANI, the arrested were involved in illegal practices related to money laundering. The private person has reportedly deposited Rs 60 cr illegaly to the bank post demonetisation.

In a similar case last month, the CBI booked a Surat-based millionaire financier Kishore Bhajiyawala, who was busted with hundreds of crores of allegedly unaccounted wealth. As per a report by The Indian Express, CBI team raided Bhajiyawala’s house and office and recovered Rs 11.40 lakh case. A large number of documents were also seized during the raid, which was later taken into custody for further examination.

Later, the IT department searched Bhajiyawala’s bank locker in People’s Co-Operative Bank and recovered a total of Rs 1.08 cr in Rs 2,000 notes. Apart from cash, various documents related to more than 200 properties in Suraj were also found.

You might also want to see this: