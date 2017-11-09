Black money crackdown: Rs 200 cr surrendered by CGHS supplier after I-T dept raids premises

A Central Government Health Scheme medicine supplier ‘surrendered’ as much as Rs 200 cr of black money after the Income Tax department launched raids on his premises. (Reuters)

In a shocking incident, a Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) medicine supplier ‘surrendered’ as much as Rs 200 cr of black money after the Income Tax department launched raids on his premises. The crackdown against illicit wealth has been continuing since the announcement of demonetisation of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes last November 8 in an effort to stop corruption, terror funding and more.

I-T dept officers conducted raids at the premises of Delhi based businessman some days ago as there was some evidence that he was evading tax and that too to a huge extent, according to official sources quoted by PTI. An official revealed that the person concerned was one of the biggest suppliers of drugs to the CGHS. However, the fact that he has surrendered this big amount does not mean he has been exonerated. The official said that investigations against the supplier will continue.

The extent of the riches of the businessman were so huge that sources also revealed he was constructing a large mall in Delhi. He is also carrying on a number of other businesses.

Notably, the revelations have come before his bank lockers and financial documents were examined. So the final count of the tax evasion is still to come!

CGHS hospitals are under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Their mission is to provide cheap medical care to central government employees, pensioners and all the four pillars of democratic set up in India namely Legislature, Judiciary, Executive and the Press, the official website informs.