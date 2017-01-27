Black buck poaching case: Salman Khan, other accused to appear before court

Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Tabu arrived in Jodhpur yesterday. The accused will record their statements in the 1998 case. (Reuters)

After been acquitted in the Arms Act case last week linked to the killing of a blackbuck 18 years ago, Salman Khan along with ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ co-actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu will appear before a court on Friday.

During the shooting of Sooraj Barjatya’s movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, Salman allegedly went on a shooting expedition along with actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Sonali Bendre and Tabu, killing two blackbucks in Kankani village.

Following protests by the local Bishnoi community, a case was filed against Salman and other actors, besides a local named Dushyant Singh.